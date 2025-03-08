Ailing pope showing 'good response to treatment' - Vatican

A woman prays at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli University Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome on March 8, 2025 (AFP photo)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, in hospital with pneumonia, is responding well to treatment, the Vatican said on Saturday, adding that the 88-year-old's condition had seen "a gradual, slight improvement".

The Argentine pontiff has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14, and has suffered several respiratory crises since his admission, but for several days now his condition has been described "stable".

"The Holy Father's clinical condition in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, testifies to a good response to treatment. There is therefore a gradual, slight improvement", the Vatican said.

Though Francis does not have a fever and is "stable", his doctors want the same positive results "in the coming days" before giving a prognosis, the Holy See said in the evening bulletin.

The pope prayed Saturday morning in the chapel belonging to the special papal suite on the hospital's 10th floor, while in the afternoon he alternated rest with work, it said.

The pope has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, from colon surgery in 2021 to a hernia operation in 2023, but this is the longest and most serious hospitalisation of his papacy.

The Holy See had on Thursday evening reported the pontiff's condition was "stable" for the third day in a row, with no repeat of the respiratory crises that have punctuated his time at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

It then released an audio recording made earlier in the day in which Francis, breathless, thanked those who have been praying for his recovery.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here," the Argentine said in a message broadcast in St Peter's Square.

"May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you," he said, taking laboured breaths as he spoke in his native Spanish.

It was the first time the world has heard Francis's voice since he was admitted to the Gemelli hospital, which has a special suite for popes on the 10th floor, on February 14.

'Good sign'

Pilgrims have been gathering in St Peter's Square at the Vatican every evening to pray for the pope's recovery, and hundreds of people there on Thursday applauded when they heard his message.

"We were very happy that he could speak," said John Maloney, a 76-year-old English pilgrim.

"It's a good sign that he's actually able to speak," he told AFP, adding: "He's got a long way to go so he's in the hands of God."

But for Claudia Bianchi, a 50-year-old Italian from Rome, "It struck me to hear him so tired".

"It was a positive sign, so it gives us hope that he still has the strength to speak. And he always seems to want to be with us," added another Rome local, Alessandra Dalboni, 53.

The Vatican said earlier Thursday that Francis, head of the worldwide Catholic Church since 2013, is in a "stable" condition with no repeat of Monday's respiratory failure..

Francis continued with his breathing exercises and physiotherapy, did not have a fever, and managed to do a bit of work in both the morning and afternoon, it said.

The Vatican has been providing twice daily updates on the pope's health, a morning one on how the night went, and an evening medical bulletin.

But on Thursday it said that "in view of the stability of the clinical picture, the next medical bulletin will be released on Saturday".

Nonetheless, "the doctors are still maintaining a reserved prognosis", it said, meaning they will not say how they expect his condition to evolve.