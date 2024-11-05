Wihdat stay unbeaten in the AFC with 1-0 win over FC Istiklol

AMMAN — Wihdat continued their impressive campaign in the AFC Champions League two, securing a crucial 1-0 victory over FC Istiklol on Tuesday in Round 4 of Group C at Amman International Stadium. Wihdat stay at the top of the group with 10 points, maintaining the unbeaten record in the competition.

The only goal of the match came in the 77th minute, as Wihdat’s attacking pressure finally paid off. A well-timed assist from Ibrahim Sabra found the right winger Cesar Gueye, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, securing the three points for the home side. The goal was a reward for Wihdat’s dominance, as they controlled much of the game but had struggled to break down FC Istiklol’s defense until then.

With the win, Wihdat now hold a commanding three-point lead over second-placed Sharjah, who sit on seven points. Iranian Sepahan, who won 3-1 over Sharjah earlier in the day, is on the third place with six points while istiklol is on the bottom with no points. The win placed Wihdat in a strong position to advance to the knockout stage, with two matches remaining in the group.

The upcoming fixtures will be crucial for Wihdat as they aim to secure top spot in the group. The team will next face Sepahan in Iran, followed by a showdown with Sharjah in Amman. With a solid record and just two more matches to go, Wihdat’s qualification to the next round is firmly in their hands.