Wihdat, Hussein eye next stage of Asian Champions League Two

AMMAN — Wihdat and Hussein came out victorious andimpressive following their wins in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League Two Round 4matches this week.

Wihdat maintained their unbeaten run and topped Group C after they beat Tajikistan’s Istiklol 1-o in Amman repeating their earlier 1-0 away win. Wihdat earlier held UAE’s Sharjah 2-2 andbeat Iran’s Sepahan Isfahan 2-1. In other group matches, Sepahan upset Sharjah 3-1 after they had lost 3-1 in the first match. Sharjah beat Istiklol 1-0 while Sepahan beat Istiklol 4-0.

On the other hand, Jordan’s league champs Hussein also jumped to first spot in Group D after they scored an important 2-1 win over Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi in an away matchrepeating their earlier 2-1 win. Hussein earlier beat Kuwait Club2-1 and lost 3-1 to UAE’s Ahli Dubai. In other group matches, Ahli were held 3-3 with Kuwait after they earlier beat them 4-1, Nasaf upset Ahli 2-1 and Kuwait held Nasaf 0-0.

Asian clubs are playing in 8 groups in the 21st edition of the competition, with the top two in each group moving to the quarters of the second tier Asian event that has replaced the AFC Cup. The top tier Asian clubs competition is now branded Asian Champions League Elite.