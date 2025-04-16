Wihdat, Hussein clash in battle for title

AMMAN — Holders Hussein face veterans Wihdat on Friday with both clubs eyeing the title in the penultimate week of the CFI Jordan Professional Football kicking off on the weekend.

Following Wihdat’s slump in the early stages of the Leg 1, their recent connectives wins since their new Tunisian coach Qais Yacoubi took over has given them a boost as they slashed Hussein’s lead to four points to maintain their title chances.

With two more weeks to go, Wihdat, who last won the league in 2020, need to win their remaining matches while hoping Hussein stumble to decide the title in the final week of the competition. On the other hand, Wihdat’s defeat might likely mean Hussein will retain their title.

In other matches, Week 20 will also see Shabab Urdun play Aqaba Thursday while it’s Faisali vs Ramtha and Ma’an vs Mughayer Sarhan Friday and Salt vs Sarih and Ahli vs Jazira on Saturday. Two postponed matches will also be played on April 22 with Wihdat vs Mughayer Sarhan and Hussein vs Ramtha.

Ahli who have failed to score a single win in Leg 2 need to win in the last two matches to secure their league spot as Sarih, Aqaba and Ma’an also scramble to move away from the last four spots who will drop to Division 1, instead of the usual last two.

During the past week, Shabab Urdun scored a big 5-1 win over Mughayer Sarhan, Salt upset Ramtha 1-o, Wihdat beat Aqaba 4-0, Faisali beat Jazira 1-0 to move up to third, and Sarih scored a vital 2-0 win over Ma’an as they try to keep their league spot.

Wihdat’s Mohannad Simreen is still the top scorer with 13 goals with Sarih’s Mohannad Akash second with 12, Salt’s Mohammad Abdul Mutalleb 9 and Wihdat’s Ibrahim Sabra 8.