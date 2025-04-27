Wihdat hold slim lead as title race reaches final round

AMMAN — The Jordanian Pro League title race is heading for a dramatic conclusion after both Wihdatand Hussein Irbid claimed crucial wins in the penultimate round, setting the stage for a thrilling final day.

Wihdat kept their hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Jazeera at Amman International Stadium. Despite conceding an early goal, the Green Giants responded with determination. Ibrahim Sabra leveled the score before Ousseynou Gueye netted the winner midway through the second half, sending Wihdat’s passionate supporters into celebrations. The result ensured Wihdat remained top of the standings with 51 points.

Later in the evening, Hussein Irbid showed they were not ready to surrender. They demolished Shabab Al Aqaba 6-0 at Al Hassan Stadium, a performance full of attacking flair that kept them just one point behind the leaders.

The standings now see Wihdat leading with 51 points, while Hussein Irbid follow closely with 50.

A win for Wihdat will seal their 18th league title. A draw could also be enough, provided Hussein Irbid do not win their match.

For title holder's Hussein Irbid, who are seeking their second league championship, victory is essential but they must also rely on Wihdat dropping points to complete a dramatic turnaround.

Looking ahead to next week’s decisive matches, Wihdat will face Ramtha, the same side that held Hussein Irbid to a 1-1 draw just two rounds ago. Meanwhile, Hussein Irbid will go up against Shabab Al Urdon, a team that recently frustrated Wihdat with a surprising 1-1 draw.

Both matches will kick off simultaneously next week to ensure a fair and thrilling end to the season.