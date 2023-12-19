You are here
Wihdat edge closer to Pro League lead
By Aline Bannayan - Dec 19,2023 - Last updated at Dec 19,2023
AMMAN — After having lost their chance in advancing at Asian competitions, both Wihdat and Faisali hope to catch up with leaders Hussein as the Professional Football League heads into the final matches of the first leg of competition.
Week 11 matches kick off Tuesday with Hussein playing last placed Sahab — a good chance to capitalise on their lead after they were held 1-1 with Faisali last week.
Last week, Wihdat scored a 4-0 win over Sahab to move to within three points of the leaders before they face Aqaba who held Ma’an 1-1 while Faisali remained third and next play Shabab Urdun.
Ramtha were held 1-1 with Ahli and stayed fourth ahead of their match with Jalil, while Shabab Urdun are fifth after they beat Mugheer Sarhan 2-1.
Salt’s 1-0 win over Jalil was vital in improving their standing from last to 8th.
Related Articles
AMMAN — As Week 15 kicks off, Faisali and Wihdat share the lead as most teams scramble for points at both ends of the Jordan Professio
AMMAN — Leg 2 of the Jordan Pro League kicks off on Thursday with teams heading into Week 12 of the competition after noticeable chang
AMMAN — Wihdat maintained their lead at atop the Jordan Pro Football League standings head of Week 13 of the competition with major changes
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.