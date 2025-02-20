Week 14 of CFI League kicks off

AMMAN — The CFI Jordan Professional Football League’s stage 14 is set to kick off on Friday after a tough week which saw Jordan out of the U-20 Asian Cup, and Wihdat and Hussein out of Asian competitions.

This week, it’s Ramtha vs Jazira, Salt vs Ahli, Faisali vs Shabab Urdun, Wihdat vs Ma’an, Mughayer Sarhan vs Aqaba and Hussein vs Sarih.

Last week, Faisali were held 1-1 with Salt, Jazira beat Shabab Urdun 2-1 and Aqaba beat Sarih by the same score while Ma’an upset Ahli 1-0 as holders Hussein and Wihdathadtheir matches postponed for the Round of 16of the AFCAsian Champions League Two. both clubs were eliminated from the Asian competition having the hard task of overturning their Leg 1 home defeats. Hussein lost 1-0 to Sharjah while Wihdat lost 2-0 to Ahli Dubai in Leg 1 and had to win by 2-3 goals each. In Leg 2, Hussein tied 1-1 before losing the penalty shootout 4-2 while Wihdat lost their 3-1 lead 4-3 to exit on aggregate.

Now it’s down to two remaining local titles. The league as well as the Jordan Cup which is down to the semifinals (Faisali vs Hussein and Wihdat vs Ahli). In other events, Hussein beat Wihdat to win the Jordan Super Cup and Salt upset Wihdat to win their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup.

Last season, Hussein became the 9th club to win the Leaguesince it kicked off in 1944, Neighbors Ramthawon the title in 2022/23 for the third time in their history after 39 years. In other competitions, Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, while Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.