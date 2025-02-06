Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier

SAALBACH, Austria — Returning US star Lindsey Vonn fell short in her bid for a ninth world medal at her ninth world championships after bombing out of Thursday's super-G in Saalbach won by Austria's Stephanie Venier.

In the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin, who won silver and bronze in the last two world championships but is making her own comeback from injury, Vonn was wearing bib number 30 for the descent of the 2.1km-long Uli Maier course in brilliant sunshine.

But shortly after the first intermediary high up the course, the 40-year-old — making a comeback from retirement following a successful knee operation that left her pain-free for what she said was the first time in years — clattered into a gate.

She was left nursing her right arm, which made contact with the gate pole, before skiing down unaided. She was afforded a rousing welcome in the finish area which she duly acknowledged with a wave with her right arm.

"I just went a little too early into the gate and I hooked my arm, I guess in between my arm guard and my glove," said Vonn.

Venier clocked a winning time of 1min 20.47sec, finishing 0.10sec ahead of Italian veteran Federica Brignone.

There was a tie for bronze between Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and rising American racer Lauren Macuga, both 0.24sec off Venier's pace.

It had looked like Brignone's run might have been the defining descent, but Venier was having none of it, punching her fists into the air as she raced through into the finish area in first place.

The wait for Vonn then ensued, although not even the most optimistic pundit would have given her a realistic chance of a medal.

"I tried a different boot today, so I think my timing was a little bit off," said the American, who had posted a photo of her on a nebuliser on Wednesday as she battled a cold.

"I took a gamble that didn't pay off, but I'll do the training run tomorrow. Again, try a different material and hopefully it'll be better and I'll be in a good position for Saturday" for the downhill.

Austrian glory

Venier's victory crowned a stunning start for the host nation.

A crowd of 15,000 was packed in around the finish area. Predominantly Austrian flags waved, cowbells rang and airhorns were blown as remixed, bass-heavy disco classics boomed out, intermingled with race commentary.

With only the final 10 gates visible to the fans packed into the temporary stands, the action higher up the Zwolferkogel Mountain was relayed on two giant screens.

There were gasps as the racers hit speeds of 120km/h and negotiated jumps of 33 metres. As Venier's intermediate times flashed up green, to signify she was fastest, the partisan crowd erupted in joy.

"It still sounds unreal," said the newly-crowned world champion. "I was extremely nervous before the start and didn't know how to deal with it. But apparently that was a good omen!"

Christian Scherer, CEO of the Austrian ski federation, added: "It's a joy and we are really privileged to experience that and we are so happy, especially for the team, for the coaches and for Steffi, because it's most important that the athlete can perform at their best on D-Day -- and she did a great run."

There were also groans as Ricarda Haaser, the first Austrian out of the start hut, came a cropper. She managed to get to her feet by herself and gingerly side-slid off the course with her concerned father looking on from the finishing area.

It was later confirmed that Haaser had ruptured the cruciate ligament and internal meniscus of her right knee.

Italy's Sofia Goggia came in fifth, at 0.30sec, ahead of Germany's Emma Aicher and 2018 Olympic champion Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, the latter making a mistake in the final third that undoubtedly cost her a podium place.

Switzerland's big hope came in the shape of Lara Gut-Behrami, the reigning Olympic champion who also won world gold in 2021 as well as silver in 2013 and bronze in 2017.

But she followed up on her sixth place in the super-G at the last worlds with eighth, at 0.70sec.