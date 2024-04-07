U-23 teams starts Olympic qualifying quest

AMMAN — The U-23 national team left home for Qatar on Saturday where they will play two friendlies this week before they kick off the 6th AFC U-23 Asian Cup on April 15 – a qualifying tournament to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Jordan will face China on Sunday before playing Vietnam on Wednesday in the final tune-up before they start the U23 Asian Cup where they were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Australia and Indonesia.

The Kingdom is eyeing a spot at the Olympic Games for the first time as three teams will qualify to the Olympics while the fourth will play a playoff to advance.

Group B includes Japan , Korea, UAE and China. Group C includes Saudi Arabia, Iran, Thailand and Tajikistan;

The Kingdom’s record at the U23 Asian Cup (previously the Asian Championship), was 3rd in 2013, the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2020 and elimination from the first round in 2018 and 2022.

Last week Jordan overcame Iraq to take fifth spot at the 5th West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Championship in Saudi Arabia. Jordan beat Thailand to qualify to the 5th spot match after losing to Saudi Arabia in a dramatic, disappointing penalty shootout in their opening match. Korea beat Australia on penalties to win the title, while Saudi beat Egypt for third place.