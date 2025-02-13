Salt take on Faisali in week 13 of CFI League

AMMAN — Faisali play Salt on Friday as week 13 of the CFI Jordan Professional Football League kicks off on Friday.

In other matches this week, Aqaba play Sarih, Ahli play Ma’an, and Jazira face Shabab Urdun. Holders Hussein and Wihdat lead the pack but they have their matches postponed for the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Champions League Two. The two Jordanian teams lost their home matches and will play Leg 2 away matches next week

At action returned to the pitch after over a month’s long break during which the national team regrouped in preparation for resuming World Cup qualifiers, Faisali beat Ma’an 3-1 to move up one spot as did Mughayer Sarhan who held Ahli 0-0. Salt beat Shabab Urdun 4-0 to move up a spot while Ramtha held Aqaba to a goalless draw.

Hussein have managed to garner the most formidable lineup making up most of national team players. They recently beat Wihdat to win the Jordan Super Cup. Earlier, Salt upset Wihdat to win their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup, while the Jordan Cup is down to the semifinals, with Faisali vs Hussein and Wihdat vs Ahli.

Last season, Hussein won their first Pro League crown, becoming the 9th champions since the League kicked off in 1944 after neighbors Ramtha won the title in 2022/23 for the third time in their history after 39 years. In other competitions, Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, while Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.

Faisali are 35-time record League champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.