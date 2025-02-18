Russell has 'no concerns' over Verstappen after Abu Dhabi row

George Russell has slammed Max Verstappen’s behavior following an incident between the pair in qualifying for last Sunday’s Qatar Prix (AFP photo)

LONDON — George Russell insisted he had "no concerns" about world champion Max Verstappen heading into the new Formula One campaign despite their furious row during last season's final race in Abu Dhabi.

Russell accused Verstappen of blocking him dangerously during qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, a claim that resulted in a stewards' investigation and Verstappen losing pole position to Russell.

British driver Russell said Verstappen vowed to put him "on his [expletive] head in the wall" -- calling the Dutchman a "bully" and adding his comments were "unacceptable".

Verstappen, who won his fourth consecutive world championship last season, labelled Russell a "backstabber" and a "loser".

Russell, asked during the 2025 Formula One season launch in London on Tuesday if he had talked to Verstappen since the concluding race on December 8, replied: "No, I haven't spoken [to him].

"I have no concerns about him or his driving -- that happened last year and I want to focus on myself. But obviously things got out of line at the end of last year, and I made it pretty clear that I'm not going to take it.

"But now it's 2025 and I'm focused on the job and the job is to win. So I'm not going to change my approach, fighting him, or fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same"

Ahead of the new season, Formula One drivers have been told they face race bans or heavy fines for repeated swearing or criticism of the sport's governing body, the FIA.

It follows a wider crackdown on swearing by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, with Russell still to be convinced by the new regime.

"Like I said last year, it's obviously going quite far with everything," Russell said on Tuesday.

Russell finished sixth last season, helping Mercedes to fourth in the constructors' standings.

"Last year was probably my strongest season ever in Formula One and I feel I'm just getting stronger year on year," added Russell, who finished ahead of Hamilton in the 2024 standings.

"Obviously you've got to work in tandem with the team because it is a man and machine and it's got to work together.

"My qualifying performance last year was my strength, I still felt I had more to bring in the race and I think these last three years have shown that...I've recognised the tracks that I've struggled at and that I want to work on so yeah, small details."

But following seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari, Russell will be Mercedes's senior driver when the new season begins in Melbourne on March 16.

The 27-year-old will now be partnered by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 18, with the Italian rising star making his debut in Formula One.

"Kimi is a super-fast driver and super-motivated. Of course, for any driver in their first year there is a lot to learn, but I'm sure it's going to be a good season together," said Russell.