Rome champion Alcaraz expects French Open threat from 'insane' Sinner

By AFP - May 19,2025 - Last updated at May 19,2025

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner pose for photo at the end of their men's singles final match for the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on Sunday (AFP photo)

ROME — Carlos Alcaraz won the Italian Open on Sunday after beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets but expects his rival to be "really dangerous" at Roland Garros as he steps up his return from a three-month doping ban.

Alcaraz fended off two set points late in the first set and then seized control in the tie-break before pulling away for a 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 win, his fourth in a row over world number one Sinner.

The Spaniard snapped Sinner's 26-match winning run to claim his first Rome crown and seventh Masters 1000 title, denying Italy its first male champion at the tournament since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Alcaraz was also the last player to beat Sinner, in last year's China Open final.

Sunday's showdown could well be a prelude to the French Open final, with Sinner and Alcaraz set to be kept apart in the draw as the latter will return to second in the rankings on Monday.

Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in a five-set semi-final en route to the Roland Garros trophy 12 months ago, has few doubts the Italian will again be a major contender in the French capital.

"The level he has played in this tournament is insane after three months without playing, without any tournament," said Alcaraz.

"I mean, what he has done, it's amazing. I mean, it's something that I have to have respect on that.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to be better and better. This week of practising, he's going to feel better. If he's winning in Roland Garros and he's going farther, I think much better he's going to feel.

"He's going to be a really dangerous player in Paris."

Alcaraz won his third title of the season after eventually dominating Sinner and silencing the over 10,000 fans packed into the centre court stands at the Foro Italico.

The Spaniard claimed victory in his fourth final of the season and sent a clear message that he is near the top of his game going into the year's second Grand Slam.

"Beating Jannik and winning in Rome, I think both things mixed together give you a great confidence coming to Paris," said Alcaraz.

"He's [one of] the best players in the world. It doesn't matter that he was out of the tour for three months. Every tournament he's playing, he plays great. The numbers are there. He wins almost every match he plays.

"That's why I'm even more focused when I play against him. If I don't play at my best, 10 out of 10, it's going to be impossible to beat him."

Alcaraz is the only man to beat Sinner in a tour final since the start of 2024, when his Italian rival began his rise to the top of men's tennis and three Grand Slam titles.

The 22-year-old has had a hugely impressive clay court swing this season even with the thigh injury which cost him the chance to compete at the Madrid Open.

Alcaraz won his second Masters 1000 title of the year in Rome to go alongside his victory at Monte Carlo last month. He also reached the final in Barcelona.

Finishing runner-up is still a hugely positive result for Sinner in his first tournament since his three-month ban for testing positive twice in March last year for traces of clostebol, a contamination doping authorities accepted was accidental.

Sinner let two set points slip in game 12 of the first set and that was the turning point in the match, with Alcaraz rattling off the first three points of the tie-break before going ahead in the match.

Alcaraz then moved through the gears to win the first five games of the second set as he powered to his 19th career title -- drawing level with Sinner.

Sinner's encouraging return though sets him up for another deep run at Roland Garros, despite his relative lack of match practice having not played since retaining his Australian Open crown in January before arriving in Rome.

"Talking [in] general, [I'm] very happy about this tournament. It gives me then hopefully confidence to play some good tennis also in Paris," said Sinner.

"After three months coming here making this result means a lot to me.

"For sure there are some things like we saw today what we have to improve if we want to do good in Paris. I am closer than expected in a way of everything."