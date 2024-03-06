You are here

Home » Sports » Prince Feisal attends annual awards distribution event for 2023 motorsport season

Prince Feisal attends annual awards distribution event for 2023 motorsport season

By JT - Mar 06,2024 - Last updated at Mar 06,2024

AMMAN — HRH Prince Feisal, chairman of Jordan Motorsport, on Wednesday attended the annual awards distribution event for the 2023 motorsport season, which was organised by Jordan Motorsport.

Prince Feisal handed over awards for winners in a ceremony that was held at the Royal Automobile Museum, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prince also handed over cups for winners in motorsports during the 2023 season.

 

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF


Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.

PDF