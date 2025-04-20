Nuggets edge Clippers in NBA playoff overtime thriller, Pacers thump Bucks

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball against Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Play-offs at Ball Arena on Sunday in Denver, Colorado (AFP photo)

LOS ANGELES, United States — Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and Aaron Gordon added 25 as the Denver Nuggets edged the Los Angeles Clippers 112-110 in an overtime thriller to open their NBA play-off series on Sunday.



Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic added nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals for the Nuggets, who erased an early 15-point deficit to grab the win in game one of the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series.

Russell Westbrook came up big on both ends of the floor, his basket with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter giving the Nuggets their first lead since the first period.

After a flurry of lead changes Westbrook drilled a three-pointer that put Denver up 98-96 with 24.1 seconds left in regulation.



James Harden tied it, and the Clippers stymied the Nuggets on a final inbounds attempt to send it to the extra session -- which Gordon opened with a dunk.

Denver wouldn't trail again and took a 108-104 lead with 59.8 seconds left when Jokic found Christian Braun for a three-pointer.



Their lead was at three points when Westbrook broke up a Clippers inbounds attempt, and Jokic sealed it at the free-throw line.

Harden led the Clippers with 32 points. Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Ivica Zubac had 21, but it was the Nuggets -- who ended the regular season amid turmoil after sacking coach Michael Malone with three games remaining -- who prevailed.



"Incremental steps to win a basketball game," said interim Nuggets coach David Adelman. "So it wasn't pretty from either team, but you've just got to make enough plays to win."



The Indiana Pacers romped to a 117-98 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference series opener.

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points to lead six players to score in double figures for th Pacers, who led by as many as 28 points on their home floor.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds -- but he had little support from his Bucks teammates, the remaining starters combining for just 14 points.



Kyle Kuzma finished with zero points, zero rebounds and zero assists. Taurean Prince also went scoreless.

Myles Turner added 19 points, Andrew Nembhard scored 17 and Tyrese Haliburton scored 10 points and handed out 12 assists for the Pacers, who made the most of their opportunity against a Bucks team missing Damian Lillard -- who has been sidelined since he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf in March.



ESPN reported the nine-time All-Star could be ready to play in Tuesday's game two or Friday's game three.



The games were part of a four-game slate on the opening day of the play-offs.

After the New York Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.



