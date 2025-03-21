You are here
Mohammad Hammoud Al Hunity settles Al-Faisaly players’ dues in full
By JT - Mar 21,2025 - Last updated at Mar 21,2025
Amman — Businessman Mohammad Hammoud Al Hunity i has announced the full settlement of all financial claims filed by former Al-Faisaly Club players, amounting to JOD 160,000.
Al-Hunity confirmed that the payments were made in full, without any deductions, to support Al-Faisaly Club’s efforts to obtain its AFC license in the coming days—ensuring its eligibility to participate in continental competitions next season.
This initiative comes following the resignation of Al-Faisaly’s previous administration, which had been unable to fulfill the club’s financial obligations related to the players’ complaints.
