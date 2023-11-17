Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track

Daniil Medvedev plays a forehand return to Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their round-robin match at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin on Wednesday (AFP photo)

TURIN, Italy — Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals on Wednesday after beating Alexander Zverev 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, while Carlos Alcaraz cruised past troubled Andrey Rublev to get his campaign up and running.

World No.3 Medvedev had to win in straight sets to claim a spot in the semifinals with a match to spare and he saw off the big-hitting German Zverev in Turin in a stodgy encounter.

Medvedev has a long-running rivalry with Zverev, the pair not getting on off-court, and he has now prevailed in five of their six matches this season.

One of those wins came on his way to his surprise triumph at the clay-court Italian Open back in the Spring, one of five titles won by Medvedev this season.

The 2020 champion looks in fine form despite Wednesday’s match being his 82nd this year and will cause serious trouble to whoever he faces in the next round.

Zverev, a two-time winner at the season-ending tournament, would have qualified from the Red Group with a win of either sort thanks to Alcaraz beating Rublev 7-5, 6-2 earlier in the day.

The 26-year-old hit more aces and winners than Medvedev but still ended up on the wrong side of the result after throwing away his service game to save the match.

Zverev can still make it through though and in his final match will face a dejected Rublev, who is yet to win a set at the Pala Alpitour.

Alcaraz back on form

World No.2 Alcaraz has had problems with his form and fitness over the past few months and was staring at possible early elimination after losing his first match with Zverev.

But he looked in much better condition on Wednesday and comfortably claimed his first ever win in the season-ending tournament, snapping a three-match losing streak to boot.

“I’m really happy to show this level and realise that my level is still there, giving myself a chance in this tournament,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“After this win, everything has changed in my mind.”

The 20-year-old easily dealt with Russian Rublev who once again failed to make his mark in a big match with one of tennis’ leading lights, who again lost control of his emotions after giving away a service game at the start of the second set.

Being one set and a break down was too much for the 26-year-old who repeatedly smashed his racket into his left knee, drawing blood, and soon after gave into his anger and promptly collapsed.

Afterwards Rublev brushed off the assault on his own limb as “nothing” but admitted that he is struggling to deal with what has been a hard end to the season.

On Thursday Jannik Sinner will try to become the first Italian to reach the semi-finals when he takes on Holger Rune in the tight Green Group.

Straight victories over now-retired Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic might not be enough to secure a spot in the next round.

And Sinner faces Rune who only had to play three games against injured Tsitsipas.

Sinner, meanwhile, prevailed on Tuesday in a three-hour thriller with Djokovic, who plays Tsitsipas’ replacement Hubert Hurkacz with his last four spot also still in the balance.