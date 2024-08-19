Maresca understands Chelsea frustration as axed Sterling seeks ‘clarity’

Manchester City’s Croatian midfielder #08 Mateo Kovacic shoots past Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper #01 Robert Sanchez and scores his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday (AFP photo)

LONDON — Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said it is “normal” for players to be upset at being left out after Raheem Sterling’s camp issued a statement following his exclusion for Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

After another chaotic transfer window, Chelsea’s squad has bloated to 43 players with over 50 on the club’s books including those on loan.

Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi were also left out of the squad for Maresca’s first competitive match in charge.

Many others have been sidelined completely in pre-season with Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku among those not to have been handed squad numbers as they look for new clubs.

“The manager has to take decisions that people and players doesn’t like — it’s normal,” said Maresca.

“It’s just a technical decision, no more than that. We will see in the next days.”

Sterling joined Chelsea from City in 2022 for a reported £50 million ($65 million) but the England international has had a limited impact.

The 29-year-old has also fallen down the pecking order as the Blues have invested over £1 billion on new players over the past two years under new ownership.

“Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years,” said a statement released to media by Sterling’s camp.

“He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.”

Chelsea are expected to be busy trimming their squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Chilwell is one of those who has been told by Maresca he can find a new club.