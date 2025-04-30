League title up for grabs in final week

AMMAN — It is again down to the last week of the CFI Jordan Professional Football kicking off on Thursday to decide this year’s champion.

After leading throughout the competition, and looking like they would easily retain their title, Hussein now need to beat Shabab Urdun while hoping that veterans Wihdat draw or lose against Ramtha in Saturday’s title deciding matches.

After a slow start in the league, Wihdat’s incoming Tunisian coach Qais Yacoubi managed to guide them to the top by winning their postponed matches to overtake the lead by one point as Hussein stumbled in their last six matches and replaced their coach to trail in the penultimate weeks of the event.

Wihdat last won the league in 2020 are hopeful they can win. Since 1944, Faisali are 35-time record League champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.

In other matches, the final week of the competition will also see Ma’an vs Salt, Aqaba vs Jazira, Ahli vs Sarih, Mughayer Sarhan vs Faisali.

Ahli who lost most of their Leg 2 matches, scored important wins to hold on to their spot, as the last four teams, instead of the usual two, have been relegated to the First Division: Sarih, Aqaba, Ma’an and Mughayer Sarhan.

Wihdat’s Mohannad Simreen is still the top scorer with 17goals with Sarih’s Mohannad Akash second with 12.