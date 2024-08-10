Jordan's first silver medal in Taekwondo at Paris Olympics

By JT - Aug 10,2024 - Last updated at Aug 10,2024

AMMAN — Zaid Mustafa of the national taekwondo team has clinched the silver medal in the men's under-68 kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

On Thursday evening, HRH Prince Feisal bin Hussein, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee and member of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee, presented Mustafa with his medal.

Prince Feisal congratulated Mustafa on his achievement, which was Jordan's first medal at the Paris Games, and praised his exceptional performance throughout the competition.

Mustafa's win adds to Jordan's growing Olympic legacy, adding to the Kingdom's previous gold, silver and bronze medals from the last three Olympiads.