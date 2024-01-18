You are here
Jordan takes on Korea at Asian Cup
By Aline Bannayan - Jan 18,2024 - Last updated at Jan 18,2024
AMMAN — Jordan faces Korea at 2:30pm Amman time on Saturday in their second Group E match at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the 18th edition of the tournament currently under way in Doha, Qatar.
It will be a serious and tough challenge for the Kingdom’s squad, as they face world’s 23rd ranked Korea with the top two teams from each group moving to the next round in addition to four best third placed teams.
Jordan’s Tamer Ta’mari and Mahmoud Mardi scored twice each while another goal was ruled offside in Jordan’s 4-0 opening win over Malaysia 4-0. Mardi suffered a slight injury but the team confirmed he will likely be ready for Saturday’s match.
However, the win over 130th ranked team is no indication of the competitive edge of 87th ranked Jordan whose coach is seeking for advancement placement in upcoming regional and international competitions while striving to revamp the team and create a competitive lineup for the future.
Korea beat 86th ranked Bahrain 3-1 in the other Group E match as Jordan now leads the group on goal difference and plays their match against Bahrain on January 25.
Jordan has never defeated Korea in past five encounters, with two matches ending in draws and Korea winning the other three, with a scoring advantage of 5-2 to Korea.
