Jordan stuns South Korea to reach Asian Cup final for first time

Jordan's midfielder #10 Mousa Al Tamari scores his team's second goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup semifinal football match between Jordan and South Korea at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Tuesday (AFP photo)

AMMAN/DOHA — After 90 minutes of gruelling match, Jordan managed to overcome a persistent South Korean team and The Nashama (The Chivalrous Ones) booked the place in the final of the AFC Asian Cup in Doha. Although the underdog before the tournament, Jordan outsmarted Jurgen Klinsmann’s squad and contained South Korean attack.

Jordan's forward Yazan Al Naimat scored his third goal of the tournament in 53minute by neatly lobbing the ball over keeper Jo to break the deadlock.

Things became more complicated for the Korean side when Mousa Al Tamari doubled the Jordanian lead by slicing the ball beyond Jo’s reach.

The match was played in front of majority Jordanian crowd of 43,000 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a 2022 World Cup venue.

Ecstatic fans would jeer, whistle and distract Korean players each time they would touch the ball being the 12th player of the Jordanian national team.

South Korean side will have to wait for another chance to clinch the Asian cup and the drought from 1960 will go on. After Tuesday’s historic victory, Jordan will wait the winner of the second semifinal matchup between Qatar and Iran which is scheduled for Wednesday.

The final will be held on February 10th in Doha.

His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the national football team (The Nashama) and the Jordanian people on qualifying for the Asian Cup finals.

“The Nashama, you’ve got it. You have made us proud! Congratulations to you and all Jordanians for reaching the Asian finals. The Jordanian flag has always been flying high with the spirit and determination of its people. May God bless the Nashama”, the King tweeted in Arabic.

Queen also congratulated the national team and said, ”Inshallah, you win the cup. You made us proud.”

On his Instagram account Crown Prince congratulated The Nashama for their historic achievement. “You wrote history and achieved glory.”