Jordan starts U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers

By Aline Bannayan - Sep 24,2024 - Last updated at Sep 24,2024

AMMAN — The men’s U-20 team is all set for the U-20 Asian Cup Group J qualifiers kicking off in Qatar on Wednesday — a qualifying tournament to the U-20 World Cup.

The Kingdom will play Hong Kong Wednesday, Singapore on September 27 and Qatar on September 29.

The 45 Asian teams are playing the AFC qualifiers in 10 groups, with the group winners and five best second — placed teams advancing to the finals scheduled for China in February 2025.

The squad has had a series of training camps and friendlies, playing Syria and Japan, as well as clubs from the UAE this week before heading to Doha for the qualifiers.

Jordan qualified once to the U-20 World Cup in 2007 after finishing fourth in the U20 Asian Cup 2006.

In other editions, the team was eliminated in qualifiers from Round 1 in 2008 and 2010 editions.

In 2012 they made it to the quarterfinals; they did not play in 2014 and 2016 and exited Round 1 in 2018.

The squad failed to qualify in 2020.

In 2023, they played in 6th Asian Cup exiting the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, the U-17 team are also preparing for U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers set for October.

In 2022, Jordan hosted Group A qualifiers for the U17 Asian Cup but failed to advance.

The team also could not retain their West Asian Championship title and exited Round 1.