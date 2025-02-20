Jordan resumes FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

AMMAN — Jordan starts Window 3 of Group D qualifiers for the 31st FIBA Asia Cup 2025, when it plays Saudi Arabia at 7:00 pm on Friday before an away game against Iraq on February 24.

Jordan has already booked its spot to the 31st FIBA Asia Cup 2025 with wins over Palestine 87-81 and Iraq 73-64 in Window 2 which came after two earlier wins over Palestine 73-46 and Saudi Arabia 79-64 in Window 1.

Saudi Arabia is second after it beat Palestine 73-66 and Iraq 66-58, while Iraq beat Palestine 75-72 and Saudi Arabia overcame Iraq 64-58 in Window 1.

A total of 24 teams are playing Round 1 qualification matches for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in three windows, while also battling for qualifying spots for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup alongside hosts Qatar who automatically advanced. The top two teams of each qualifying group move to the FIBA Asia Cup and the six third-placed teams will play another qualifying round for the final four places. The 31st FIBA Asia Cup is set to be held in Saudi Arabia from Aug 5-17.

The Kingdom, 2023 Asian Games silver medalist and three-time qualifier to the World Cup, 2010, 2019 and 2023, will be playing the FIBA Asia Cup for the 17th time, with its best position runner-up in 2011.

Meanwhile, the head coach Wisam Sous has departed for a coaching stint in Taiwan and the Jordan Basketball Federation has new executive board after 8 years of a temporary committee running the game.

Spaniard Juan Manuel ‘Piti’ Hurtado, who previously coached in Spain, Japan and Venezuela before switching focus to broadcasting, will lead the team as of Window 3.

The First Division League is now under way with a break for Window 3 matches.