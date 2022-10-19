Jordan Pro Football League heads into final stretch

AMMAN — The Jordan Professional Football League heads into the final three weeks of competition with a tough, close-fought contest at both ends of the standings.

Faisali lead the pack with a slim one-point lead despite their 1-1 draw with Ramtha as they were aided by Wihdat’s 1-0 defeat to Hussein. Standings remained unaltered in the top five positions, as Shahab Urdun held Mugheer Sarhan 1-1, Ma’an beat Aqaba 1-0, Sahab beat Sarih 2-0 and Salt added to Jazira’s sticky situation with a 1-0 win.

Wihdat will next face Ramtha while Faisali play Sarhan and Hussein take on Jazira in the highlight of Week 20 matches. Salt seem clear of the relegation threatened last two spots, while three-time champs veteran Jazira, who were among the top five in past seasons, are having a most challenging season to secure their spot. The Pro League is slated to end November 6.

During the past week, the Jordan Cup took centre stage although the quarterfinals were marred by the death of a young fan celebrating Wihdat’s win in his neighbourhood, after being struck by a brick by a Faisali supporter angered by the ousting of his team.

The Jordan Football Association’s (JFA) decision to hold the Wihdat-Faisali match with empty stands after unsportsmanlike conduct in the previous week’s league matches has not lessened the heightened tension on social media, but has, on the contrary, raised concerns over lax regulations and repeated violence outside of the stadia.

The Jordan Cup quarters saw Wihdat eliminate titleholders Faisali 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw; Aqaba ousted Hussein 1-0; Amman FC beat Mugheer Sarhan 2-1 and Ramtha beat Jazira 4-1.

It was quite and unlikely grouping of contenders after surprising results ousted some leading clubs. On their way to the quarters. Ramtha eliminated Salt 3-1, Faisali beat Sahab 3-0, Hussein ousted Arabi 3-1, Wihdat beat Sarhan 4-0, Aqaba beat Ittihad Ramtha 1-0 while Mugheer Sarhan, Amman FC and Jazira eliminated Sarih, Baqa’a and Shabab Urdun respectively on penalties.

In two of the 2022 competitions played so far, Faisali won the season opening 35th JFA Shield title when they beat Ramtha who in turn upset Jordan Cup titleholders Faisali 2-0 to win the 39th Jordan Super Cup.