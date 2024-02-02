Jordan end Tajikistan run to reach first Asian Cup semi-final

Jordan's forward #11 Yazan Al Naimat celebrates his team's victory during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final football match between Tajikistan and Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha on Friday (AFP photo)

DOHA -- Jordan set up a semifinal against South Korea or Australia after ending Tajikistan's fairytale Asian Cup run with a nervy 1-0 win on Friday.

In a cagey quarter-final, a deflected second-half own goal was just about enough to see Jordan reach the last four for the first time.

It was tough on charismatic Croatian coach Petar Segrt and his Tajikistan team, who were the lowest-ranked side left in Qatar and won plenty of new friends in its first Asian Cup.

But it was a piece of history for Jordan under their Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, the kingdom having been defeated in their previous quarter-finals in 2004 and 2011.

Jordan, ranked 87 to the 106 of Tajikistan, scored twice in stoppage time to stun Iraq 3-2 in the previous round and it made the better start in front of 36,000 spectators at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a 2022 World Cup venue.

But Tajikistan carved out the first big chance, midfielder Ehson Panjshanbe haring into the box and clipping his first-time effort onto the top of Jordan's bar on 15 minutes.

VAR was called into action when Tajikistan's Zoir Dzhuraboev sliced down Yazan Al Naimatin the box but VAR agreed with the referee and said no penalty.

Segrt was forced into a change midway through the half when Shahrom Samiev was forced off with a hamstring injury, the strikerdeparting in floods of tears.

Jordan fans dominated in the crowd and thought their team had scored on the half-hour mark, but danger man Naimat poked wide from a tight angle.



In front of Jordan's watching Crown Prince Hussein, they had a double chance just afterwards, but Ali Olwan was denied by Rustam Yatimov and then the goalkeeper saved Rajaei Ayed's weak follow-up.



Tajikistan looked fatigued from their exertions in defeating the United Arab Emirates on penalties in the last 16 and was restricted to playing on the break.

Segrt's men stepped it up to start the second half.



Shervoni Mabatshoev was crowded out in the box with only Jordan goalkeeper YazeedAbulaila to beat but with an hour gone and the semifinals on the line the game needed a spark.

On 66 minutes it got it when Jordan defender Abdallah Nasib rose at a corner and his header deflected off Tajikistan's VahdatHanonov and into his own goal.

Both sides had chances after that but Jordan held on to book its place in the last four.

Son Heung-min's South Korea faces Australia later Friday.

In Saturday's remaining quarter-finals, holders Qatar faces Uzbekistan while pre-tournament favourites Japan plays Iran.