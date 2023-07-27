Jordan drawn in relatively easy group for 2026 World Cup qualifier

AMMAN — Jordan’s national team were draw in Group G for the 23rd World Cup 2026 qualifiers set to kick off in October which also serve as qualifiers for the Asian Cup 2027.

Jordan will play alongside Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and the winner from the Cambodia/Pakistan match. 45 nations were in the draw for the start of their qualifying journey to the 23rd FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The official draw ceremony for the preliminary qualification rounds 1 and 2 of the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 was held at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Asia will get eight slots in 2026 World Cup in additional to a zonal qualifier after expanding the number to include 48 nations.

The Jordan Football Association (JFA) this month signed up Moroccan coach Hussein Amomuta replacing Iraqi Adnan Hamad whose contract expired. Ammouta underlined in a meeting with JFA President HRH Prince Ali that he has his eyes set on advancing Jordan to the 2026 World Cup and the semifinals of the Asian Cup.

After an early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the focus of Jordan’s national team is the upcoming Asian Cup 2023 slated for Qatar in January 12, 2024. The draw put Jordan in Group E alongside Bahrain, Malaysia and South Korea.

Jordan last played 63rd ranked Jamaica beating them 2-1 a training camp as they prepare for the two events. Jordan lost 3-2 to 25th ranked Serbia and beat the Philippines 4-0 in earlier friendlies. In 2022, Jordan hosted the Spanish national team as the 2010 World Cup champions were on their way to the Qatar World Cup. Spain won the match 3-1.

Looking back at the Jordan’s peak performance, the team was on the verge of qualifying to the 2014 World Cup for the first time and advanced to play then World’s 6th ranked Uruguay in an intercontinental qualifying tie. The Kingdom had never reached that far in World Cup qualifying since first taking part in qualifiers. Round 3 had been the furthest Jordan reached in the past seven times since 1986 qualifiers.

Jordan is now at 82nd in FIFA Rankings with the lineup including players from the U-23 team who won the West Asian Championship, but were eliminated from Round 1 at the 5th AFC U-23 Championship in their fifth time at the event.

Men’s divisions

On the other hand, Jordan will play alongside Syria, Oman and Brunei in Group A qualifiers for the U-23 Asia Championship in September. The squad played friendlies against Lebanon, Bahrain, Palestine and the U-20 national team. They also reached the semis of the U-23 West Asian Championship, as the team eyes the Olympic qualifier and playing in the games for the first time. They won the 2021 title and did not play in the 2022 edition.

The U-20 men played in their 6th Asian Championship in Group C against Tajikistan 2-0, South Korea 2-0, Oman 0-0, but were eliminated from the quarterfinals when they lost to Japan 2-0.

Jordan was eliminated from Round 1 in 2008 and 2010 editions. In 2012 they moved to the quarterfinals. They did not take part in 2014 and 2016 and exited in the first round in 2018. They did not qualify to the 2020 event which was later postponed.

Last year, Jordan hosted Group A qualifiers for the U-17 Asian Cup but failed to advance as Japan clinched the slot from the group which included, Syria, Philippines, and Turkmenistan as 44 nations contested qualifiers in 10 groups with the top team in each group and 5 second place teams moving to the finals in Bahrain in 2023.

Women’s team

This season, the women’s squads had unsuccessful results. The senior team played Olympic qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Games losing to Uzbekistan 7-0, Bhutan 2-1 and managing a 3-1 win over East Timor. Uzbekistan qualified.

The U-20 women played qualifiers for 2024 AFC U-20 Women’s Asia Cup and were eliminated after contesting group D against Lebanon 0-0, Mongolia 4-1, Bhutan 1-0. Lebanon advanced.

The U-17 team played qualifiers for the 2024 AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup losing to Iran 7-1 and Nepal 4-1. Iran advanced.