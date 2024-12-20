Jordan Cup quarters kick off Friday

AMMAN — The quarterfinals of the Jordan Cup - the second major competition on the local football calendar – kick off on Friday with teams competing for prize money and a title alongside the League crown.

Matches will see Ramtha vs Ahli Friday before the rest play December 23 and 24 with Salt vs Hussein, Wihdat vs Sama Sarhan, Faisali vs Mughayer Sarhan.

Wihdat are seeking to retain the title they won in back-to-back seasons, as Hussein who lead the Pro League, aim for a new title, while Faisali strive to return to their competitive form.

Sama Sarhan are the only team from the First Divison to advance and join Pro league teams making it to the quarters. Round of 16 results were: Wihdat Vs Ma’an 5-1, Faisali vs Aqaba 5-0, Ahli vs Shabab Urdun 2-1, Hussein vs Arabi 2-0, Mughayer Sarhan vs Sahab 4-2, Ramtha vs Jazira 1-0, Salt vs Jalil 4-1 and Sama Sarhan vs Sarih 4-1 on panatlies.

Meanwhile, as the national team is scheduled to hold a training camp in January in preparation for resuming World Cup qualifiers, the 41st Super Cup matches set for January 25 and 31 grouping League champs Hussein and Jordan Cup champs Wihdat might be delayed. Faisali are 17-time record winners, Wihdat 15, Ramtha 3, Shahab Urdun 2, Ahli, Hussein and Jazira once.

Since the Cup started in 1980, Faisali are a record 21-time champions. Wihdat won 12 times, Jazira, Ramtha and Shabab Urdun twice, while Arabi, That Ras and Ahli won once each.

Last season, Hussein took home the League crown, Wihdat won their 12th Jordan Cup , as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, while Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.

So far this season, Salt upset Wihdat to win their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup. Salt were undefeated in the event while Wihdat were looking for a strong comeback after Ramtha and Hussein won the Pro League in the past two seasons.