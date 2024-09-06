Jordan and Kuwait tied in the opening match of Group B

In a dramatic finish, Kuwait managed to equalise from the spot kick in the injury time and snatch 1-1 draw at Amman International Stadium. Yussef |Nasser kept his cool and scored from the spot in dying minutes of the game.

Jordan started well the first game in AFC qualification Round 3, when Musa Al Taamari scored in 14th minute of the first half for Nashama.

Jordan faces Palestine on Tuesday in Malaysia in the second round of the Group B alongside South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait and Palestine. The top team from the group will qualify directly to the 2026 World Cup while the third- and forth-placed teams from three qualifying groups will form the 4th Round of qualifiers.

Jordan began the match offensively, trying to score quickly as Abdella Nasib's header almost finished behind the Kuwaiti goalie Sulaiman Abdulghafoor.

The host did not wait long to open the scoring sheet as in 14th minute Noor Al Din Rawabdeh passed the ball to Montpelier striker Taamari, who made no mistake from the edge of the box, sending a precise shot in the bottom corner.

After the initial goal, Jordan continued to press Kuwaiti defence and Mahmoud Marty had the chance to double the lead in 21st minute, but his overhead kick went directly into Abdulghafoor.

Jordan missed a golden opportunity in the second half when Marty blasted the ball over the crossbar from 9 metres.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti team had sporadic moments of threat when Faisal Harbi's freekick from 22 metressailed the ball over the bar.

In a dramatic twist, Jordan was given a penalty in the finish of the match but after the VAR review the decision was overturned. Moments later, the penalty was awarded to Kuwait when Yazan Al Arab brought down Moath Al Enazi.

Nasser confidently converted the penalty, denying Jordan the first victory in the Round 3.