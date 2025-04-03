Jordan up to 62nd in FIFA rankings

Jordan moves up two spots to 62nd in the latest FIFA World rankings issued on the Thursday (File photo)

AMMAN — Jordan moved up two spots to 62nd in the latest FIFA World rankings issued on the Thursday as they steadily make their way to a possible World Cup qualification.

The team remained the 9th ranked Asian team and climbed up 8th among Arab teams.

Argentina, Spain, France, England, Brazil make up the top five. Top 10 Asian teams are: Japan 15, Iran 18, South Korea 23, Australia 26, Qatar 55, Uzbekistan 57, Saudi Arabia 58, Iraq 59, Jordan 62, UAE 65. Top Arab teams are: Morocco 11, Egypt 32, Algeria 36, Tunisia 49, Qatar 55, Saudi Arabia 58, Iraq 59, Jordan 62, UAE 65, Oman 77, Bahrain 84, Syria 93, China 94, Palestine 101, Lebanon 112, Kuwait 134, Yemen 158.

After the latest Round 3/ Group B qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, Jordan is second in Group B with two matches remaining against Iraq and Oman in June. In latest matches, Jordan repeated their 3-1 win over Palestine 3-1 and held South Korea 1-1 after losing 2-0. Earlier, they held Kuwait 1-1 twice, Iraq 0-0 and beat Oman 4-0.

Jordan now needs to beat Oman hoping Iraq stumbles against South Korea to automatically qualify to the World Cup as 18 Asian nations play in three groups in home and away format, with the top two from each group advancing directly to the World Cup while the rest will play Round 4 in two groups with group leaders advancing and a possible ninth team advancing through intercontinental playoffs after FIFA expanded the format to include 16 more teams in the upcoming 2026 edition.

Jordan advanced to Round 3 World Cup qualifiers for the second time in their history while also booking their spot in the next edition of the 2027 Asian Cup. Since 1986, Jordan is playing the World Cup qualifiers for the 7th time. The team was on the verge of qualifying to the 2014 World Cup when they advanced to play then FIFA 6th ranked Uruguay in an intercontinental qualifying tie before exiting. Jordan had never reached that far in qualifying with Round 3 being the furthest they reached in other editions.