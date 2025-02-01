Hussein, Wihdat contest Jordan Super Cup

AMMAN — Hussein and Wihdat come head-to-head on Sunday in Leg 1 of the 41st Jordan Super Cup.

The Super Cup groups reigning League champs Hussein and Jordan Cup champs Wihdat who are the event titleholders after they beat Faisali to win the title in the 2023/24 season. Faisali are 17-time record winners, Wihdat 15, Ramtha 3, Shahab Urdun 2, Ahli, Hussein and Jazira once.

Leg 2 will be played on February 6 as local football action returns after a long break as the national team prepares to resume World Cup qualifiers. The squad held a training camp ahead of Leg 2 of the CFI Jordan Professional Football League restarting next weekend.

So far this season, Hussein seem capable to retain their league title as they now lead the pack with five points ahead of Leg 2 matches. In other competitions, Salt upset Wihdat to win their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup. The Jordan Cup is down to the semifinals, with Faisali slated to face Hussein while Wihdat play Ahli.

Wihdat aim to retain the title they won in back-to-back seasons, as League champs Hussein look for a first Jordan Cup title, while Faisali strive to return to their competitive form after Ramtha and Hussein won the League in the past two seasons.

Regionally, Wihdat, and Hussein have been impressive as they booked their quarterfinals spots in the AFC Asian Champions League Two.

Faisali are 35-time record League champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.

Super Cup Record

(Runner up in brackets)

1981 - Faisali (Wihdat)

1982 - Faisali (Ramtha)

1983 - Ramtha (Wihdat)

1984 - Faisali (Ramtha)

1985 - Jazira (Amman)

1986 - Faisali (Wihdat)

1987 - Faisali (Arabi)

1988 - not held

1989 - Wihdat (Faisali)

1990 - Ramtha (Faisali)

1991 - Faisali (Ramtha)

1992 - Wihdat (Ramtha)

1993 - Faisali (Wihdat)

1994 - Faisali (Ramtha)

1995 - Faisali (Wihdat)

1996 - Faisali (Wihdat)

1997 - Wihdat (Ramtha)

1998 - Wihdat (Ramtha)

1999 - not held

2000 - Wihdat (Faisali)

2001 - Wihdat (Faisali)

2002 - Faisali (Hussein)

2003 - Hussein (Faisali)

2004 - Faisali (Hussein)

2005 – Wihdat (Faisali)

2006 - Faisali (Shabab Urdun)

2007 - Shabab Urdun (Wihdat)

2008 – Wihdat (Faisali)

2009 – Wihdat (Shabab Urdun)

2010 – Wihdat (Faisali)

2011 – Wihdat (Manshieh)

2012 – Faisali (Manshieh)

2013 – Shabab Urdun (That Ras)

2014 – Wihdat (Baqa'a)

2015 – Faisali (Wihdat)

2016 - Ahli (Wihdat)

2017 – Faisali (Jazira)

2018 – Wihdat (Jazira)

2020 – Faisali (Jazira)

2021 – Wihdat (Jazira)

2022 - Ramtha (Faisali)

2023 – Wihdat (Faisali)