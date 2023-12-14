You are here
Hussein still atop Pro League heading in to week 10
By Aline Bannayan - Dec 14,2023 - Last updated at Dec 14,2023
AMMAN — Hussein remained atop the pack in the Professional Football League which heads into week 10 as of Wednesday for the final rounds of the first leg of competition.
During the past three weeks, Hussein continued their unbeaten run and remained five points ahead of the clubs in top four — Wihdat, Faisali and Ramtha.
The biggest leap came from Aqaba who were trailing the standings and are now fifth followed by Shabab Urdun and Ma’an.
On the other hand, Salt, who were close to the midway, as well as Ahli who just returned to the elite group, find themselves at the bottom, together with Jalil, Mugheer Sarhan, and Sahab.
There are still postponed matches as Wihdat and Faisali were playing the Asian Football Confederations Cup as well as Champions League matches.
Faisali were eliminated from the Champions League Round Robin stage after beating UAE’s Sharja 2-1 in their latest match, while Wihdat held Kuwait FC 1-1 in the Cup, awaiting results of Wednesday’s late matches and hoping to qualify as second best from the group.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The 71st Jordan Professional League resumes action on Friday following a break during which club players were busy
AMMAN — As Week 15 kicks off, Faisali and Wihdat share the lead as most teams scramble for points at both ends of the Jordan Professio
AMMAN — The Jordan Cup quarterfinals will kick off on Friday in a weekend deciding the final shape of contenders for the third of the season
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 12, 2023
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.