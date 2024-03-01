Hussein hope to build on Pro League lead

AMMAN — Hussein are six points ahead and atop the Professional Football League as teams head into week 13 on Friday.

The competition resumed in the past two weeks with postponed matches preceding Leg 2 after a long halt due to the national team’s participation at the 2023 Asian Cup where Jordan lost the final to Qatar and settled for second place.

With fans elated following the Asian Cup, football returned to the local scene with a series of changes to coaching staff and players hoping for lucrative new contracts, after Mousa Ta’mari, now playing in the French League and Yazan Nue’imat, now playing in Qatar, becoming household names alongside other teammates playing in the Gulf.

The highlight of week 13 matches will see Faisali facing Ramtha while leaders Hussein play Salt after standings remained mostly unchanged following week 12 apart from Wihdat stumbling with a draw and tying Faisali on points.

Hussein scored an important 1-0 win over Shahab Urdun and took their lead further after Ahli held Wihdat to a goalless draw as the latter dropped to third while Faisali went up to second after they beat Salt 3-0.

Both Wihdat and Faisali still hope to catch up with leaders Hussein in their fight for the league title after they failed to advance beyond Round at Asian competitions: Faisali were ousted from the Champions League Round Robin stage, while Wihdat were hoping to qualify as second best from the AFC Cup group but were eliminated.

So far in the season, Wihdat beat Faisali to winthe Jordan Super Cup for their 15th time as they try to beat Faisali ‘s record 17-time wins. Reigning Pro League champs Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield, while the Jordan Cup is still underway.