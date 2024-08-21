Germany goalkeeper Neuer retires from international duty

Germany’s goalkeeper #01 Manuel Neuer makes a save during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Switzerland and Germany at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 23 (AFP photo)

MUNICH, Germany — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, a 2014 World Cup winner, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday at the age of 38.

Bayern Munich veteran Neuer played 124 matches for Germany, captaining his country 61 times. His final appearance came in the quarter-final loss to eventual champions Spain at Euro 2024.

Neuer wrote on social media that although he was tempted to play until the 2026 World Cup, he was “convinced that now is the right time to take this step”.

He shone at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was named as the tournament’s best goalkeeper as Germany won the trophy for the fourth time.

Known as the archetypal “sweeper-keeper” of the modern era, Neuer revolutionised the position, often venturing far from his penalty box to snuff out attacks while possessing skills with his feet usually reserved for outfield players.

Neuer revealed he had made the announcement after discussions with his family, as well as a comprehensive conversation with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Wednesday morning.

He said he planned to “concentrate fully” on playing for Bayern, with whom he has won two Champions Leagues and 11 Bundesliga titles.

This season’s Champions League final will take place at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident in December 2022 and only returned to the Germany squad just ahead of Euro 2024 on home soil, reclaiming his role as first choice.

He was criticised before Euro 2024 after a series of mistakes at club and international level, but impressed at the tournament.

“It was a great time which shaped me and of which I am very proud,” he said.

“Winning the World Cup title in 2014 and the special atmosphere during the European Championship at home this year are highlights for which I am extremely grateful.

“It was an honour for me to be captain of our national team until 2023. I loved wearing the Germany jersey.”

From 2010 until 2016, Neuer and Germany made it to the final four of every major tournament.

After disappointing group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and a last-16 elimination by England at Euro 2020, Germany won their first knockout match in eight years at Euro 2024.

Neuer follows fellow 2014 World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Toni Kroos, who both played at Euro 2024, into international retirement.

On Monday, current Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan, who missed the 2014 World Cup campaign through injury, also announced he had played his last game at international level.

A product of the Schalke academy in his home town of Gelsenkirchen, Neuer made his international debut in 2009 and has more caps than any other Germany goalkeeper.

Germany won 81 of the 124 matches Neuer played, and he kept 51 clean sheets.

The retirement clears the way for long-time back-up Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, who is expected to take over from the Bayern captain as Germany’s number one.