Fernandes inspires Man Utd fightback for Everton draw

Manchester United's Dutch defender #04 Matthijs de Ligt fouls Everton's English defender #18 Ashley Young to concede a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on Saturday (AFP photo)

LIVERPOOL — Bruno Fernandes inspired a Manchester United rally from two goals down to avoid another damaging defeat for Ruben Amorim in a 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday.

United were headed for a ninth defeat in their last 13 league games as goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure put the Toffees 2-0 up inside 33 minutes.

The visitors had not mustered a shot on target until Fernandes' free-kick pulled a goal back 18 minutes from time before Manuel Ugarte's equaliser salvaged a point for United.

More late drama was to come as Everton were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, only for referee Andy Madley to overturn his decision after a VAR review.

A point edges Everton up to 12th, while United remain in 15th.

Everton were in a battle for survival when David Moyes returned for his second spell in charge last month, but they have taken 14 points from a possible 18 in their last six games to ensure their 71-year stay in the top flight will not come to an end.

Amorim conceded before the game that Moyes, who himself was sacked after less than a season in charge of United in 2014, was doing a better job than he has managed since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in November.

When the sides last met in Amorim's first home league game, United cruised to a 4-0 win at Old Trafford, but he has managed just three victories in 13 Premier League games since.

Everton have just five more matches to come at Goodison Park before they move to a new 53,000-capacity stadium next season.

The home fans and team are determined to make the most of what is left at the club's home since 1892 and put a United side lacking in confidence under pressure from the off.

Shambolic defending

But when Everton did take the lead on 19 minutes it was thanks to comedic United defending.

The Red Devils had multiple chances to deal with a corner into the box before the ball eventually broke for Beto to fire into the ground and over Andre Onana.

The striker has been transformed since Moyes' return, scoring five times in his last four Premier League appearances after netting just four times in his first 44 for the club.

Beto also had a big part to play in the second as his run in behind opened up the United defence before he fed Jack Harrison with a low cross.

Onana could only parry Harrison's shot into the air and Doucoure outmuscled Harry Maguire to head in the loose ball.

Doucoure was denied a second by a fine save from Onana as Everton looked to build on their lead early in the second half.

But, not for the first time, Fernandes was United's one source of inspiration.

The Portugal international's free-kick wrong-footed Jordan Pickford to kickstart the fightback.

Another Fernandes free-kick was the source of the equaliser as this time Ugarte pounced on Beto's headed clearance to fire in his first goal for the club.

Both sides had chances to win it in a thrilling finale.

Beto planted a header from close range too close to Onana, while Pickford tipped over Fernandes' dipping effort from the edge of the box.

United, though, were fortunate to escape in added time when Ashley Young looked to have been pulled down by a combination of Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

The referee pointed to the spot but was instructed to take a second look and overturned his decision to save Amorim from further embarrassment.