Durant scoring streak rolls on as Nets sink Knicks

By AFP - Nov 10,2022 - Last updated at Nov 10,2022

Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers fouls Kevin Huerter #9 of the Sacramento Kings as Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings watches in the second half at Golden 1 Centre on Wednesday in Sacramento, California (AFP photo)

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Durant extended his 25-point scoring streak with a triple double as the Brooklyn Nets launched Jacque Vaughn's reign as head coach with a 112-85 rout of the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Durant gave Brooklyn's fans some respite from recent off-court drama with a superb performance, scoring 29 points with 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a wire-to-wire victory at the Barclays Centre.

The 34-year-old has now scored at least 25 points in each of Brooklyn's 12 games since the start of the season — the longest streak since Michael Jordan opened the 1988-1989 campaign with 16 games scoring 25 points or more per game.

More significantly, Durant's latest dominant performance ensured a smooth start to Vaughn's tenure as head coach.

Vaughn took over as interim coach last week after the sacking of Steve Nash, but was only confirmed as the permanent replacement earlier on Wednesday.

"I just liked how we were all on the same page," Durant told ESPN after the win.

"I'm only as good as my teammates so them setting me up, helping me out on defence, helping me rebound — it's a team effort helping to get me going."

Durant was also happy to have helped deliver a win for Vaughn that saw the Nets improve to 5-7.

"He's been around this group for a while, been around this organisation for a while, so he understands us," Durant said.

In other games on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers' miserable season continued with a 114-101 defeat to city rivals the Clippers that saw LeBron James hobble off with an apparent injury.

James, who finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, left the court with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The defeat leaves the Lakers just one place off the bottom of the Western Conference with a dismal 2-9 record. Only the Houston Rockets (2-10) have a worse record.

Utah's blistering start to the season continued with a 125-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

The Hawks had gone into the game on a high after ending Milwaukee's unbeaten start to the season in their previous game.

But Jazz star Lauri Markkanen put on a shooting clinic with 32 points while Jordan Clarkson added 23 as Utah improved to 10-3 to maintain their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Markkanen's exhibition of shooting included six buckets from three-point range and a perfect eight-from-eight from the free-throw line.

Dejounte Murray led the Atlanta scorers with 26 points while the returning Trae Young had 22 points.

The Phoenix Suns remain in hot pursuit of Utah at the top of the Western Conference after romping to a 129-117 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Devin Booker's 32-point haul and 31 from Mikal Bridges set up victory for Phoenix, who improved to 8-3 to remain second in the standings.

The Portland Trail Blazers are also on 8-3 in the West after sending the Charlotte Hornets to a sixth straight loss with a 105-95 win on the road on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard led the Blazers scoring with 26 points, six assists with seven rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets are level with Phoenix and Portland on 8-3 after their 122-119 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic led the Denver scoring with 24 points while Bennedict Mathurin topped the Pacers scorers with 30 points.

There was an upset in Sacramento where the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers were taken down by the Kings 127-120.

Donovan Mitchell put on a 38-point scoring show for Cleveland but the Kings claimed the victory after a balanced offensive performance that saw seven players in double figures.

The Boston Celtics (8-3) were too strong for the 3-9 Detroit Pistons, cruising to a 128-112 win after 31 points from Jayson Tatum.

Milwaukee bounced back from their defeat to Atlanta to score a 136-132 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jevon Carter scored 36 points including five-of-10 from beyond the arc, on a night when all of the Bucks starters finished in double figures.