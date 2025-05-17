Crystal Palace stun City to claim historic first trophy in De Bruyne’s farewell

By Osama Alkafri - May 17,2025 - Last updated at May 17,2025

AMMAN — Crystal Palace pulled off a sensational upset to defeat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final, securing the club’s first-ever major trophy in what was a night of high drama at Wembley. The match also marked an emotional farewell for Kevin De Bruyne, who played his final game in a City shirt after a legendary career with the club.

City dominated from the first whistle, with over 70 per cent possession in the first half and creating goal opportunities. Erling Haaland had the first real chance in the 6th minute, narrowly missing the target. The pressure continued as City earned several corners, but they were unable to capitalise.

Against the run of play, Palace took the lead in the 16th minute with their only clear chance of the half. Eberechi Eze struck a first-time shot that found the back of the net, sending the Palace fans into raptures.

In the 35th minute, City were awarded a penalty after a VAR review. However, Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush saw his effort saved brilliantly by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who would go on to be named Man of the Match for his heroic performance.

The second half began with another dangerous moment from Palace, as Eze almost doubled the lead in the 49th minute following a long through ball. City continued to press, maintaining their dominance in possession, but Palace remained resolute and disciplined at the back.

Palace thought they had scored a second goal in the 59th minute, but it was ruled out for offside after another VAR intervention.

Pep Guardiola brought on Phil Foden and Claudio Echeverri in the 75th minute in a final attempt to shift the momentum. Echeverri nearly found the equaliser just five minutes after coming on, but Henderson once again stood firm.

City created two dangerous chances during the 10 minutes of stoppage time, but the breakthrough never came.

Crystal Palace held on to secure only their third-ever appearance in a major final and, most importantly, their first piece of silverware in club history.

The result also capped off a disappointing season for Manchester City, regarded by many as Pep Guardiola’s worst since taking over in 2016, as they finish without a major domestic or European trophy