Career-high 54 for Gilgeous-Alexander as Oklahoma City roll Utah

LOS ANGELES, United States — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for a career-high 54 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder overpowered the Utah Jazz 123-114 on Wednesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander bagged the first 50-point game of his career with a dazzling all-round performance that included eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

The virtuoso display from a player that many consider as the front-runner for this season's Most Valuable Player award proved decisive in a contest that saw 16 lead changes.

The win leaves Oklahoma City on top of the Western Conference with a 36-7 record.

Gilgeous-Alexander sought to play down his strong night following the win.

"I just tried to be aggressive, tried to make the right basketball play and then from there just trust the work -- it was no different from any other night," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"I had a few more points tonight, but it was nothing special."

Gilgeous-Alexander received offensive support from Jalen Williams, who chipped in with 25 points, while Cason Wallace added 13 off the bench.

John Collins led the Utah scoring with 22 points. Utah slipped to 10-32 with the loss and remain rooted to the foot of the Western Conference standings.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, a thrilling finish in Houston saw Eastern Conference pace-setters Cleveland stumble to a 108-109 defeat to the Rockets.

The Cavaliers looked to have taken a grip on the game in the fourth quarter, rattling off 19 unanswered points before taking a six-point lead with less than four minutes remaining.

Houston fought back, however, and knotted the score at 107-107 with five seconds remaining. Two free throws from Turkish international Alperen Sengun then put Houston ahead.

'A sloppy game'

But there was still time for one final twist after Tari Eason lunged in for a rash challenge as Darius Garland attempted a game-winning three-pointer.

That sent Garland to the free throw line with a chance to win the game with only three seconds remaining, but Garland missed his first two free throws and Houston escaped.

The Rockets are now 29-14 and second in the Western Conference standings.

"I don't know what happened -- a sloppy game," said Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, who led his team's scoring with 26 points, including 7-of-12 from three-point range.

"It was how not to close a game out. But I thought we deserved that. We fought hard. Sometimes good things go your way, and sometimes they don't. Tonight they did at the end and we were able to close it out."

But while Houston celebrated, their Texan rivals the Dallas Mavericks were left reflecting on a 115-114 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With Luka Doncic still out injured, the Mavs relied on 36 points from Kyrie Irving and 30 points from P.J. Washington to keep them in the hunt. Minnesota's balanced offence however -- with all five starters making double figures -- was enough to get the Wolves over the line.

Jaden McDaniels led the Minnesota scoring with 27 points while Anthony Edwards had 21.

In other games, Desmond Banes's 24 points helped the Memphis Grizzlies roll to a fourth straight win with a 132-120 defeat of the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies sit third in the West on 29-15 behind Oklahoma City and Houston.

In New York, the Brooklyn Nets' miserable recent run of form continued with a fifth straight loss in a 108-84 blowout to the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker finished with 32 points while Kevin Durant added 24 against his former club.