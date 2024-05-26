You are here
Al Hussein score victory over Sahab to win first Pro League title
By JT - May 26,2024 - Last updated at May 26,2024
Al Hussein Irbid SC squad that clinched the first Jordanian Pro League title in its history (Photo courtesy of Jordanian Football Federation)
AMMAN — Al Hussein Irbid SC won the Jordanian Pro League title for the first time in its history after defeating Sahab SC 2-1.
Al Hussein centre-forward Abdou Aziz Ndiaye scored twice in the 45th and 71st minutes, while Hamza Saifi scored Sahab's only goal.
Irbid's Al Hussein football club collected record 59 points, while the 35 times champions Faisaly collected 57 points to secure second place in the Pro League.
Nicknamed "Ghuzat Al Shamal" (Invaders of the North), Al Hussein Irbid SC was established in 1960 and had never, since then, won the title but remained in many times among the Pro League big four clubs, besides Faisaly, Wehdat and Ramtha. Al Hussein won the first-ever title in its history, and with the title, Al Hussein ended dominance of Faisaly and Wehdat two most popular and most successful Jordanian clubs.
Related Articles
AMMAN — As Week 15 kicks off, Faisali and Wihdat share the lead as most teams scramble for points at both ends of the Jordan Professio
AMMAN — The Jordan Cup preliminaries ended on Saturday with four teams making it to the final four of the second competition on the season c
AMMAN — Jazira maintained their leading heading into the final week of 2016 as Week 9 of the Jordan Professional Football League kicks off F
Opinion
May 26, 2024
May 22, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 24, 2024
May 26, 2024
May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.