Yemen's Huthis threaten new attacks if Gazans displaced

A man carries a mock missile during a rally by university students and faculty denouncing strikes on Yemen and in solidarity with Palestinians, in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on January 1, 2025 (AFP photo)

SANAA — Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Thursday threatened to launch new attacks if the United States and Israel go ahead with plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza.



"We will take action by firing missiles and drones and launching maritime attacks if the United States and Israel implement their plan to displace" Palestinians from Gaza, rebel leader Abdul Malik Al Huthi said in a televised speech.



US President Donald Trump's plan to move Gaza's inhabitants and redevelop the territory has been widely condemned in the Arab world.



The Huthis have launched scores of attacks on Israeli targets and Red Sea shipping during the Israel-Hamas war.



"I call on the armed forces to be ready to take military action in the event that the criminal Trump carries out his threat," Huthi said on the rebels' Al Masirah TV station.