Yemen rebels claim two missile attacks on Israel: statement

View of a fragment of a Huthi ballistic missile launched from Yemen at Israel that crashed in the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh, nearoccupied Jerusalem, on December 31, 2024 (AFP photo)

SANAA — Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said Tuesday that they had fired two missiles at Israel, hours after the Israeli military said it had intercepted a projectile launched from the country.

"The first [attack] targeted Ben Gurion Airport" in Tel Aviv, and the second was fired at a power station south of Jerusalem, a Huthi military statement said.

The rebels also said they had attacked the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. There was no immediate comment from the US military.

Late on Monday, the Israeli military said it had shot down a missile launched from Yemen before it crossed into Israeli territory.

The Huthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been firing missiles and drones at Israel, and at ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Israeli fighter jets carried out retaliatory strikes that killed four people at Sanaa international airport, where the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was waiting for a flight.