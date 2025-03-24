West Bank Palestinians in 'extremely precarious' situation-MSF

RAMALLAH, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES — Doctors Without Borders [MSF] denounced on Monday the "extremely precarious" situation of Palestinians displaced by the ongoing Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank.



According to the United Nations, some 40,000 residents have been displaced since January 21, when the Israeli army launched an operation targeting Palestinian armed groups in the north of the territory.



The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, is home to about three million Palestinians as well as nearly 500,000 Israelis living in settlements that are illegal under international law.



The Israeli operation started two days after a truce agreement came into effect in the Gaza Strip between the Israeli military and the Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers.



The situation of the displaced Palestinians is "extremely precarious", said MSF, which is operating in the area.



Palestinians "are without proper shelter, essential services, and access to healthcare", the NGO said.



"The mental health situation is alarming."



In a statement to AFP, the Israeli military [IDF] said it had been operating "against all terrorist organizations, including Hamas, in a complex security reality".



"The IDF follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals," the statement said.



MSF said the scale of forced displacement and destruction of camps "has not been seen in decades" in the West Bank.



"People are unable to return to their homes as Israeli forces have blocked access to the camps, destroying homes and infrastructure," said MSF Director of Operations Brice de la Vingne.



"Israel must stop this, and the humanitarian response needs to be scaled up."



Dubbed "Iron Wall", the Israeli operation is primarily targeting three refugee camps, Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams, and defence minister Israel Katz said in February it would last several months.



"I have instructed [the soldiers] to prepare for a prolonged stay in the evacuated camps for the coming year, and not to allow the return of their residents or the resurgence of terrorism," he said in a statement.