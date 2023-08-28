US officials visit Syria's pro-Turkish rebel area

Joe Wilson, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, speaks with orphaned children during his visit to a hospital in Syria’s border town of Azaz, in the rebel-held north of Aleppo province, on Sunday (AFP photo)

AZAZ, Syria — Three members of the United States Congress made a rare visit Sunday to rebel-held territory in northern Syria controlled by pro-Turkish factions, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

The bipartisan delegation comprising Joe Wilson, Victoria Spartz and Dean Phillips entered Syria from Turkey through the Bab Al Salama border crossing, where they were welcomed by a banner reading "Welcome to Free Syria" and revolutionary flags.

The delegation visited a hospital in the city of Azaz in Aleppo province and met orphans of the Syrian civil war, which has killed more than 500,000 people since it erupted in 2011.

The visit’s “purpose is to see the reality of the liberated areas”, Yasser Al Hajji, spokesperson for the Turkey-backed interim government, told AFP.

However, the delegation’s visit had to be curtailed for security reasons, a member of their escort told AFP.

The extremist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) controls much of Syria’s last pocket of armed opposition, which includes a significant part of Idlib province as well as bordering territories of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

Other rebel factions, supported by Turkey to varying degrees, also control parts of northern Syria.

“To avoid sparking controversy in the United States, they ultimately did not proceed towards Jindayris in the territories controlled by HTS,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

HTS, which is lead by the Syrian branch of Al Qaeda, is classified as a terrorist group by Washington.

“The members of Congress wanted to assess the work of the interim government to study the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid via Bab Al Salama instead of Bab Al Hawa,” which is controlled by HTS, added the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria for its reports.

Under a 2014 agreement, most international aid including food, water and medicine entered from Turkey via the Bab Al Hawa crossing without the authorisation of Damascus.

The United Nations last month failed to reach consensus on extending the mechanism through the Security Council, but subsequently announced that aid deliveries would resume through Bab Al Hawa.

Congressman Wilson had on Friday voiced his support for anti-government protests spreading this month across southern Syria.

On X, formerly Twitter, he posted that the protests against President Bashar Assad’s regime “have inspired the world and demonstrate that Syria has no future and will never stabilise under Assad”.

The protests in the south erupted late last week after the government ended fuel subsidies, dealing a heavy blow to Syrians already reeling from years of war and economic crisis.