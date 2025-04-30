US official tells UN top court 'serious concerns' over UNRWA impartiality

A staff member helps Palestinian families awaiting care at the UNRWA-run clinic at al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City on April 28, 2025 (AFP photo)

THE HAGUE — A US official on Wednesday told the International Court of Justice there were "serious concerns" about the impartiality of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

ICJ judges are holding a week of hearings to help them formulate an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations towards UN agencies delivering aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"There are serious concerns about UNRWA's impartiality, including information that Hamas has used UNRWA facilities and that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7th terrorist attack against Israel," said Josh Simmons from the US State Department legal team.

Around 40 nations and organisations such as the League of Arab States are taking part in the hearings. Judges are expected to take months before delivering their opinion.

Israel is not participating at the ICJ but has dismissed the hearings as "part of the systematic persecution and delegitimisation" of the country.

Simmons told the judges that Israel has "ample grounds" to question UNRWA's impartiality.

"Given these concerns, it is clear that Israel has no obligation to permit UNRWA specifically to provide humanitarian assistance," he said.

"UNRWA is not the only option for providing humanitarian assistance in Gaza," he added