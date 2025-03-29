US embassy in Syria warns of increased risk of attacks

Crowds cheer as flowers and confetti are tossed by army helicopters, during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the taking of Idlib from the former president Bashar Al Assad's army by opposition forces in 2015, in Syria's northern city of Idlib on March 28, 2025 (AFP photo)

Damascus — The US embassy in Syria has warned its citizens of an "increased possibility" of attacks during the upcoming holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The US Department of State cautions US citizens of the increased possibility of attacks during Eid al-Fitr holiday, which could target embassies, international organisations, and Syrian public institutions in Damascus," said a statement posted on the embassy website late Friday.

"Methods of attack could include... individual attackers, armed gunmen, or the use of explosive devices," it added, without elaborating on specific threats or who may be behind them.

Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan fasting month, is expected begin in the coming days but its exact timing will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

Security in Syria remains tenuous after Islamist-led forces overthrew longtime ruler Bashar Al Assad in December following nearly 14 years of war that erupted with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

Washington advises its citizens not to travel to Syria "due to the significant risks of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed conflict, and unjust detention", according to the statement.

The embassy's operations have been suspended since 2012.

A French diplomatic source said on Saturday that "messages have been passed to French citizens currently in Syria about a heightened terror risk".

A worker at a United Nations body, requesting anonymity, told AFP that employees at international organisations in Syria had received a warning email about public gatherings that urged precautionary measures in the coming week.

Weapons seized

War-torn Syria is awash with weapons and for years has been home to myriad armed groups and fighters including jihadists.

Syria's transitional authorities face the daunting task maintaining security in the ethnically and religiously diverse country whose new security forces are still dominated by former Islamist rebels.

The interior ministry said Saturday that forces had raided a "hideout of (Assad) regime remnants" in the central city of Homs, seizing weapons and explosives that were to be used for unspecified "terrorist acts" in the area.

The ministry regularly announces security operations, including the confiscation of weapons, in various locations.

Last month, authorities arrested an alleged Daesh terror group commander accused of planning a foiled attempt to blow up a revered Shiite Muslim shrine near Damascus.

It was the first time Syria's new authorities said they had foiled a Daesh attack.

Daesh seized large swathes of Syrian and Iraqi territory in the early years of Syria's civil war, declaring a cross-border "caliphate" in 2014.

US-backed Kurdish-led forces in Syria territorially defeated Daesh in 2019, but the extremists have maintained a presence in the country's vast desert.