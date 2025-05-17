UN scales back aid goals in Yemen and Somalia

By AFP - May 17,2025 - Last updated at May 17,2025

Members of Yemen's Huthi-affiliated security forces stand guard during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians and the Gaza Strip and in condemnation of Israel and the US, in the capital Sanaa on May 16, 2025 (AFP photo)

UNITED NATIONS, UNITES STATES — The United Nations announced Friday it is scaling back its humanitarian aid goals in Yemen and Somalia in the latest fallout from a drastic drop in funding from member states.

It said the cuts are putting millions of lives at risk around the world.

In January the UN launched an appeal for $2.4 billion to help 10.5 million people in war-torn Yemen this year, far below the 19.5 million people it deems as being in need of assistance.

But with funding down, the global body and its humanitarian aid partners established new priorities so as to be able to help at least the neediest people there.

The UN announced similar changes in strategy in Ukraine and Democratic Republic of Congo in recent weeks.

Now the focus in Yemen will be on 8.8 million people with a forecast budget of $1.4 billion, said Stephanie Tremblay, a spokeswoman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In violent and unstable Somalia, an initial $1.4 billion plan to help 4.6 million people has also been trimmed back to $367 million for 1.3 million people, she said.

"This does not mean that there's been a reduction in overall humanitarian needs and requirements," Tremblay said.

She said huge funding cuts are forcing humanitarian aid programs to scale back, "putting millions of lives at risk across the world."

"As in other crises, the consequence will be dire. If we fail to deliver, millions more people will be acutely hungry and lack access to clean water, education, protection and other essential services," she added.

UN agencies are scaling back operations and staffing around the world as they grapple with big cuts in contributions from member states, in particular the United States under President Donald Trump.