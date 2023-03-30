UAE president names son as crown prince, presumed future leader

By AFP - Mar 30,2023 - Last updated at Mar 30,2023

This file photo taken on November 11, 2019 shows, Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of Abu Dhabi's Louvre Museum (AFP photo)

DUBAI — The United Arab Emirates' president named his eldest son as crown prince of Abu Dhabi late on Wednesday, making him the oil-rich Gulf monarchy's likely next leader.

President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan tapped Sheikh Khaled, 41, his jiu jitsu-loving son, as crown prince of the UAE's richest emirate, a position traditionally held by the leader-in-waiting.

It was part of the biggest political shake-up since Sheikh Mohamed, 62, became president last May following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohammad’s brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the owner of Manchester City football club, became vice-president, joining Dubai’s ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the role.

Two other brothers of the president, Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE’s national security adviser and chairman of the ADQ sovereign wealth fund, and Hazza bin Zayed, became deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi, which controls the bulk of the country’s oil reserves.

Sheikh Khaled’s appointment was welcomed by other Gulf rulers including fellow energy giants Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as leaders of the UAE’s six other emirates.