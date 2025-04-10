Turkey courts order release of 107 students held over protests

By AFP - Apr 10,2025 - Last updated at Apr 10,2025

Supporters listen to the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ozgur Ozel (not pictured) as he addresses the audience during a rally in Istanbul on April 9, 2025 (AFP photo)

ISTANBUL — Turkish courts on Thursday ordered the release of at least 107 students arrested during massive protests against the jailing of Istanbul's popular mayor, a lawyer told AFP.

Nearly 2,000 people, including more than 300 students, have been arrested in a crackdown on the protests -- the largest demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade -- after the March 19 arrest of mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on graft charges.

Two Istanbul courts ordered 107 students' release on Thursday, lawyer Ferhat Guzel told AFP.

The court also lifted house arrests ordered for 25 students, he added.

"I am very happy, just like other mothers," she told AFP briefly. "We passed through really bad days".

Erdogan on Wednesday accused the opposition party of "darkening" the lives of young people.

Some of the students were detained during clashes with police outside City Hall last month.

"If the lives of those young people are darkened, it is again you, as the CHP, who darkened those lives," Erdogan said.

"You call the youth to the streets, have them attack the police, then you shamelessly shed crocodile tears," he added, pointing to CHP leader Ozgur Ozel.

"We will not let you exploit the youth of this country."