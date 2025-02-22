Trump says he won't force his Gaza plan though it ‘really works'

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Governors Working Session in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2025 (AFP Photo)

AMMAN — US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would not impose his controversial Gaza takeover plan although it "really works."

In an interview with Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade, Trump said," I'll tell you the way to do, it is my plan. I think that's the plan that really works. But I'm not forcing it. I'm just going to sit back and recommend it."

Trump expressed surprise at Jordan and Egypt’s opposition to his plan for Gaza, stating, "I was a little surprised they'd say that."

Earlier this month, Trump said that the US would seize control of Gaza and displace the population of the war-torn Strip.

Trump said the US will take over Gaza and be responsible for disposing of unexploded munitions and rebuilding the Strip and turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting with Trump at the White House on February 12, said Egypt and Arab countries will present a plan on Gaza.

Following the meeting with President Trump, the King said on X platform, "I reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all."

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a meeting of leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, and Egypt in Riyadh on Friday.

The meeting discussed joint efforts in support of the Palestinian cause, and developments in Gaza, along with other regional and international issues, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The meeting was attended by His Majesty King Abdullah, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The leaders welcomed the holding of the emergency Arab Summit in Cairo on March 4, according to SPA.