Thousands rally in Morocco at pro-Palestinian protest

RABAT — Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Morocco's capital on Sunday against the war on the Gaza Strip where Israel has resumed its offensive after a two-month ceasefire.

The largest pro-Palestinian protest in the capital Rabat for several months was called by the Islamist-dominated coalition the Justice and Development party.

Protesters were accompanied by chanting and the beating of drums as they marched down the city's Mohammed V Avenue near parliament.

Children carried white shrouds stained in red to symbolise the thousands of young victims killed in the Palestinian territory during a year and a half of war.

Israel's military resumed its offensive in Gaza on March 18, and since then, more than 1,330 people have been killed in the territory, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

The war began on October 7, 2023, with the overall death toll since now standing at 50,695, according to the Gaza health ministry.

On Sunday, demonstrators chanted slogans including "The people want the liberation of Palestine!", called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a criminal, and demanded an end to the siege of Gaza and for aid to be allowed in.