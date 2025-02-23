Tens of thousands pour in for Beirut funeral of slain Hizbollah leader

A giant banner bearing the portraits of Hezbollah's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah (L) and Hashem Safieddine, who was chosen to succeed him before he was also killed, hangs in Beirut's Camil Chamoun sports city on February 22, 2025, as preparations take place a day ahead of their funeral ceremony (AFP photo)

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Tens of thousands of black-clad mourners vowed support for Hizbollah at the Beirut funeral of slain leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday, after the group was dealt major blows in its last round of hostilities with Israel.

Women wailed as a truck carrying the coffins of Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine -- Nasrallah's chosen successor killed in another Israeli air strike -- slowly moved through the crowd, topped with two black turbans and draped in Hizbollah's yellow flag.

The September killing of the charismatic leader, who led Hizbollah for more than three decades, in a massive Israeli strike dealt a heavy blow to the Iran-backed group.

But Hizbollah, which dominated Lebanon's politics for decades, has long had a support base in the country's majority Shiite Muslim community.

As the funeral began at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, Israeli warplanes flew at a low altitude over Beirut in what Defence Minister Israel Katz said was a "clear message" against anyone who threatens Israel.

In a televised address to the ceremony, Nasrallah's successor Naim Qassem said Hizbollah would keep following his "path" and rejected any control of "tyrant America" over Lebanon.

"The resistance is not over, the resistance is still present and ready" to face Israel, he said.

Nasrallah speeches were blasted as the mourners raised their fists in the air and chanted "We are at your service, Nasrallah" and "We are loyal to the promise, Nasrallah".

Men, women and children walked in the biting cold to reach the site of the ceremony, that was delayed for months over security concerns.

One of them was Umm Mahdi, 55, who had come to see Nasrallah "one last time and see his shrine".

"This is the least we can do for Sayyed, who gave up everything," she added, using an honorific.

AFP correspondents at the stadium, which organisers said could accommodate roughly 78,000 people, was fully packed.

'Heroes of the resistance'

As crowds gathered, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli strikes in Lebanon's south, including a location about 20 kilometres from the border, but also in the east.

Israel's military said it had struck "sites containing rocket launchers and weapons" in those areas.

The Israeli army in a tweet ahead of the start of the funeral said "the world is a better place".

Israel has carried out multiple strikes in Lebanon since a November 27 ceasefire deal with Hizbollah ended more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war.

The funeral comes days after the deadline for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon's south, with Israeli troops pulling out from all but five locations. Both sides have accused each other of violating the truce.

President Joseph Aoun asked parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a Hizbollah ally, to represent him at the ceremony, while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was to be represented by a minister.

Hizbollah's weakening in the war was widely seen as having contributed to the election of Aoun, who named Salam as his premier last month after two years of leadership vacuum.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were in attendance, with representatives of Iraq's main pro-Iran factions also expected to come.

Araghchi, in a speech from Beirut, described the slain leaders as "two heroes of the resistance" and vowed that "the path of resistance will continue".

Sam Heller of the Century Foundation think-tank said it was "important for the group to demonstrate that it remains a major social and political force, despite some of the setbacks it's been dealt".

Since Saturday, roads into Beirut have been clogged with carloads of supporters travelling in from Hizbollah's other power centres in south and east Lebanon.

Khouloud Hamieh, 36, came from the east to mourn the leader that she said was "dearest to our souls".

Despite the cold weather and massive crowds, she said she would not have missed the funeral for anything.

'Dearest to our souls'

A funeral procession will take place to the site near the airport highway where Nasrallah will be buried. Safieddine will be interred in his southern hometown of Deir Qanun Al Nahr on Monday.

Hizbollah's Al-Manar television said the movement deployed 25,000 members for crowd control. A security source said 4,000 troops and security personnel were on duty.

Civil aviation authorities said Beirut airport would close exceptionally for four hours.

A founding member of Hizbollah in 1982, Nasrallah won renown around the Arab world in May 2000 when Israel ended its 22-year occupation of south Lebanon under relentless attack by the group under his leadership.

In the decades since, Lebanese have been divided over Hizbollah, with many criticising the group for initiating hostilities with Israel in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas.